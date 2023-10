Anunoby recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 preseason win over Sacramento.

Anunoby was one of two Raptors to connect on multiple three-pointers during Sunday's preseason opener, and he had a solid scoring line behind an efficient showing from the floor. The 26-year-old appeared in 67 matchups last season and averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 35.6 minutes per game.