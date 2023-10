Anunoby ended with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 97-94 victory over Minnesota.

Anunoby finished second on the team in scoring and as one of two Raptors players with 20 or more points in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves. Anunoby, who also notched a team-high-tying steals mark, tallied at least 20 points in 20 of his 67 appearances with Toronto in 2022-23.