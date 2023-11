Anunoby (finger) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby continues to deal with a finger laceration that he sustained while doing household chores, and coach Darko Rajakovic revealed Thursday that the injury required stitches. Anunoby will likely be sidelined for a third consecutive game, which could lead to more of a role for Malachi Flynn, Gradey Dick and Jalen McDaniels once again.