Anunoby (leg) will play Saturday against the 76ers, Doug Smith reports.
Head coach Darko Rajaković revealed Anunoby was going to "give it a try" in this one, and in the end, the star forward has been deemed available and shouldn't have any restrictions.
More News
-
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby: Downgraded to out•
-
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby: Attempting to play Saturday•
-
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby: Iffy against Philadelphia•
-
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby: Exits with muscle cramp•
-
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby: Tallies 20-point outing in win•
-
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby: Scores in double figures•