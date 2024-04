Agbaji (hip) is available for Friday's game against Milwaukee, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Agbaji missed the last three games, but he was questionable ahead of Friday's matchup and will be able to return to action against the Bucks. Over his last five full appearances, he's averaged 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.