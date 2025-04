Agbaji will start Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

With Scottie Barnes (hand) out, Agbaji will slide into the starting lineup for the first time since March 24. As a starter this season (42 games), Agbaji has averaged 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.