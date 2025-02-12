Agbaji will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After starting the last three games for the Raptors, Agbaji will come off the bench Wednesday against Cleveland. In 11 games off the bench for Toronto this season, he's averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.