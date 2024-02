Agbaji totaled 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-121 victory over the Hawks.

After managing only 15 points across his first four games as a Raptor, Agbaji nearly matched that total in one night Friday. RJ Barrett (knee) being out may have helped Agbaji get into a groove, but when the Toronto roster is fully healthy it's not clear if there will be a significant role for the 14th overall pick in the 2022 Draft.