The Jazz are finalizing a trade to send Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk to the Raptors in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Jazz have now traded away their top two small forwards, in Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio, leaving Kevin Knox as the assumed starter barring another trade. Agbaji has seen his role slightly decrease this season, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.7 minutes across 51 appearances. In Toronto, the second-year forward will likely compete for bench minutes with Bruce Brown, Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora.