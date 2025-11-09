Agbaji finished Saturday's 130-120 loss to the 76ers with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over 15 minutes.

With Jakob Poeltl (back) ruled out for Saturday's game, Agbaji was entered into the starting lineup for the first time this season as the Raptors opted to go with a small-ball lineup. Despite the starting status, Agbaji was primarily used as a defender and ended up seeing less playing time than Sandro Mamukelashvili (17 minutes). The Raptors have two days of rest before their next game against the Nets on Tuesday, so Agbaji will likely revert to a reserve role assuming Poeltl is cleared to play.