Agbaji supplied 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 victory over the Nets.

After playing just 17 minutes two games prior, Agabji logged 37 minutes of action Wednesday. The 24-year-old forward has displayed impressive efficiency this season, shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 40.9 on 4.0 three-point attempts per contest.