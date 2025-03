Agbaji will start Thursday's game against the Warriors, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Agbaji will slot in as the starting shooting guard while Gradey Dick (knee), Ja'Kobe Walter (hip) and RJ Barrett (rest) all sit. Agbaji totaled 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes in his last start Monday against the Blazers.