Agbaji (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 125-117 loss to the Celtics.

Even though Toronto was without four rotation players in Scottie Barnes (knee), Brandon Ingram (thumb) and Jakob Poeltl (back), Agbaji couldn't maintain his grasp on a spot on the Raptors' second unit. After playing 12 minutes or fewer in each of his previous four appearances, Agbaji had already been starting to see his role trend down, and his outlook won't improve as Toronto gets healthier.