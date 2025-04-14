Agbaji closed Sunday's 125-118 loss to San Antonio with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 38 minutes.

The 2022 first-rounder was a stable member of the Toronto rotation all throughout 2024-25, starting 45 games this season. Over 14 games as a starter since the calendar flipped to 2025, Agbaji averaged 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes. With Brandon Ingram (ankle) expected to be ready for the start of 2025-26, however, Agbaji figures to open next year as a reserve while also sitting behind Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett on the depth chart at forward.