Agbaji provided 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 130-122 victory over the Pacers.

Agbaji looked remarkably in-sync in Toronto's offense despite Monday representing just his sixth game with his new team. The second-year guard was an active cutter and flowed with the offense for open looks. Notably, he logged more playing time than Bruce Brown on Monday, while co-existing with a strong performance from rookie Gradey Dick (18 points).