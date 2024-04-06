Agbaji (hip) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes Friday in the Raptors' 117-111 win over the Bucks.

In his return from a three-game absence due to a right hip contusion, Agbaji took back a spot in the starting five from Gradey Dick and didn't face any restrictions with his playing time. However, with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett both recently returning from multi-game absences due to personal matters, there were few touches to go around for Agbaji, who finished with a team-low 8.4 percent usage rate on the night. Agbaji will likely have a tough time turning in fantasy friendly lines while the Raptors have at least a couple of their regular starters available.