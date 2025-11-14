site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Iffy for Saturday
Agbaji (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Agbaji has missed the past two games for Toronto but remains day-to-day. Prior to his injury, Agbaji was a fringe rotation player on the wings with very low workloads.
