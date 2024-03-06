Agbaji won't return to Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. He finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

The Raptors were already thin heading into Tuesday's contest with Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger) and Bruce Brown (knee) sidelined, so Toronto will be hoping that Agbaji's injury proves to be a minor concern. If Agbaji and the other three injured Raptors are all out for Thursday's game in Phoenix, Jordan Nwora and Gradey Dick could both see more opportunities.