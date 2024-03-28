Agbaji won't return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right hip contusion, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji missed his only field-goal attempt and recorded one rebound and one assist and played just five minutes before exiting the contest. The second-year player had been making his 13th straight start Wednesday and averaged 28.3 minutes over his previous 12 outings, but he could be in store for a reduction in playing time in the Raptors' next game Sunday against the 76ers if the hip injury doesn't keep him out. Toronto could get two major cogs in the rotation in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley back Sunday from multi-game absences due to personal matters after both rejoined the team for practice Tuesday before being ruled out Wednesday for conditioning purposes.