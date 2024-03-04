Agbaji had 13 points (6-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 win over Charlotte.

Getting the start in place of Scottie Barnes (hand), Agbaji had the best performance of his career on the glass while scoring in double digits for the third time in the last five games. The second-year wing figures to have a much bigger role over the coming weeks while Barnes is sidelined, but he'll need to improve his efficiency if he's going to provide consistent fantasy value.