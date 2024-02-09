Agbaji (recently traded) isn't expected to see any playing time during Friday's game against the Rockets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

While Agbaji is technically available for Friday's matchup after being traded from the Jazz to the Raptors on Thursday, coach Darko Rajakovic said during his pregame press conference that Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk (recently traded) are unlikely to get any playing time against Houston. Agbaji will have a chance to acclimate to his new team Friday before likely playing against Cleveland on Saturday.