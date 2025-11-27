Agbaji logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes during Wednesday's 97-95 win over the Pacers.

Agbaji is yet to record double-digit scoring this season, continuing to play a limited role off the bench. Unlike previous seasons, Toronto has put together a strong start to the season and likely has visions of making the playoffs. With a deeper roster, Agbaji has moved down the pecking order, making him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.