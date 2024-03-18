Agbaji ended with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-96 loss to the Magic.

Agbaji continues to log heavy minutes for the Raptors, but his production from a fantasy perspective has left a lot to be desired. In nine March appearances, Agbaji has averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 three-pointers while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. Sunday's performance was a step in the right direction, but his fantasy ceiling remains limited even with Toronto shorthanded.