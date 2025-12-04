site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Out for personal reasons
RotoWire Staff
Agbaji (personal reasons) will not play Thursday against the Lakers.
Agbaji is a fringe rotation player for the Raptors, so his absence doesn't have many fantasy implications. His status for Friday's game against the Hornets is currently in the air.
