Agbaji is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Raptors will give Colin Castleton a chance in the starting lineup Monday, pushing Agbaji to the bench. Over his last four games as a reserve, Agbaji has averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 15.6 minutes.