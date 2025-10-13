Agbaji pulled down 11 rebounds during Sunday's preseason win over Washington, adding five points (2-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench.

With Scottie Barnes back in action Sunday, Agbaji returned to the second unit. Agbaji has proven he can provide impactful stats when given spot-starts, but it'll be tough for him to make an impact in standard leagues when he's working with the second unit.