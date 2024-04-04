Agbaji (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Agbaji has missed the past three games for Toronto, but this is the first time he's received the "questionable" tag since going down, which indicates progress. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at Friday's shootaround, but if he is able to get back to the floor, there will be fewer minutes available for Gradey Dick and Jordan Nwora.