Agbaji supplied four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 16 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Grizzlies.

Agbaji continues to backup Brandon Ingram but has not been able to produce meaningfully, as he has not eclipsed five points yet this season. However, despite being in competition with Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamison Battle for minutes, Agbaji does not seem to be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation.