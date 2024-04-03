Agbaji (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Agbaji will miss a third straight game due to a right hip contusion. His next chance to suit up will come Friday in Milwaukee.
