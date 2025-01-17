site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Ruled out against Milwaukee
Agbaji (hand) won't play in Friday's game versus the Bucks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Agbaji has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right-hand laceration. Agbaji's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Orlando.
