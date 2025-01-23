site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-ochai-agbaji-ruled-out-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Ruled out for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Agbaji (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Agbaji will miss a third consecutive game for the Raptors as he continues to deal with a laceration on his right hand. In his absence, Bruce Brown could see a bump in minutes in Atlanta.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read