Agbaji (hand) will not play Tuesday against Orlando, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Agbaji did a left-handed workout Monday, but didn't use his injured right hand at all. He'll be sidelined for a second straight game and should be considered questionable at best for Thursday against the Hawks.
