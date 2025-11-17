Agbaji (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

After initially being listed as questionable to play Monday, Agbaji will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a back strain. His next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the 76ers. With the 25-year-old forward sidelined, Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.