Agbaji chipped in 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 loss to Portland.

Agbaji returned from a seven-game absence and posted an impressive stat line as a starter. The 19-point outing was his best scoring production since Dec. 19, when he notched 20 points in a loss to the Nets. Immanuel Quickley (rest) and RJ Barrett (illness) were in street clothes for this game, but Agbaji may stick in the starting lineup moving forward, as Gradey Dick (knee) doesn't have a return timetable.