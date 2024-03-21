Agbaji closed Wednesday's 123-89 loss to Sacramento with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 30 minutes.

The Raptors looked completely overmatched against a playoff-bound team like the Kings, but Agbaji at least posted a decent stat line, and he scored in double digits for the first time since March 3, when he also recorded 13 points in a win over the Hornets. Agbaji has been starting regularly in recent weeks, but he hasn't done much to become a reliable fantasy asset. He's averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while logging 25.5 minutes per game since the beginning of March.