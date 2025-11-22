Agbaji finished Friday's 140-110 win over the Wizards with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes.

Agbaji wasn't included in the rotation during Wednesday's 121-112 win over the 76ers after missing the previous four contests due to a lumbar strain, but he was the fifth man off the bench Friday and was able to see some minutes before the game turned into a blowout. Toronto was still without rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (knee) in Friday's game, and once he returns to action, Agbaji could find himself as the odd man out of head coach Darko Rajakovic's rotation.