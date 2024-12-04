Agbaji finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 victory over the Pacers.

Agbaji continues to play a sizeable role for the Raptors and to this point, he has made the most of a favorable situation. Across 22 games, he has averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per game. The eventual return of Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown and Gradey Dick will likely cut into what Agbaji is capable of. Until that point, he should remain a solid two-way producer.