Agbaji will get the nod to start Wednesday against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji will make his 34th start of the season for the Raptors on Wednesday on the road in Washington. In 33 starts, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 30.3 minutes per contest.