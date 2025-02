Agbaji is in the Raptors' starting lineup against the Thunder on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji will return to the Raptors' starting five Friday due to the absence of RJ Barrett (concussion), while Jakobi Walter comes off the bench. As a starter this season, Agbaji has averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 30.1 minutes per game.