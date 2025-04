Agbaji is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji will start in this game as the Raptors establish a new franchise record with 39 different starting lineups through 81 games in 2024-25. Agbaji will start alongside Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Mogbo.