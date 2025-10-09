default-cbs-image
Agbaji is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Agbaji will be replacing Scottie Barnes in the first unit for Wednesday's exhibition. He'll be joined by Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Jonathan Mogbo.

