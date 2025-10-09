Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Agbaji is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Agbaji will be replacing Scottie Barnes in the first unit for Wednesday's exhibition. He'll be joined by Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett and Jonathan Mogbo.
More News
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Full stat line in season finale•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Connects on six threes Friday•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Starting vs. Dallas•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Off injury report for Friday•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Won't play vs. Charlotte•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Back in starting lineup•