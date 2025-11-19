default-cbs-image
Agbaji (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Agbaji is suiting up after sitting out Toronto's past four contests with a back problem. The 2022 first-rounder could see some playing time off the bench, but he's not a lock for a significant role. Agbaji has averaged 2.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 13.9 minutes per contest through nine games this season, shooting 36.0 percent from the field.

