Agbaji (knee) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Thursday's game against the Suns.

Agbaji is on track to play through the knee issue, and if all goes well, he should get all the run he can handle on this banged-up Raptors team. His shooting percentages probably won't be great, but he's capable of racking up the counting stats when given the opportunity, putting him on the radar as a streaming option.