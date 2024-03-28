Agbaji will not return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to a right hip contusion, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Agbaji played just five minutes before exiting the game. He left after accumulating just one rebound and assist each. In his absence, Gradey Dick and Bruce Brown could see some extra run on the wing.
