Agbaji will start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Agbaji will replace Scottie Barnes (hand) in the starting lineup. Barnes is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Agbaji could be a regular starter moving forward if he impresses against Charlotte. Agbaji hasn't made any starts for the Raptors, but he drew 10 starts with Utah earlier in the season, posting 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.2 minutes during those contests.