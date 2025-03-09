Agbaji (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Agbaji will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. There's no clear timetable for his return, though his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Philadelphia.
