Agbaji will not return to Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. He finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes.

The Raptors are already pretty thin due to several key injuries, so they will be hoping this is a day-to-day issue. If Agbaji is forced to miss additional time, Jordan Nwora and Gradey Dick could see more opportunities on the wings.