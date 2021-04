Anunoby (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus Brooklyn.

The 23-year-old missed the last two games due to a mix of rest and a calf issue, but he's set to retake the court Wednesday against the Nets. Anunoby has averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.3 minutes over his past four appearances.