Anunoby (abdomen) will be active for Sunday's Game 2 against the Warriors but head coach Nick Nurse said he will not play, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby has lost a lot of weight and will likely need some time to get his conditioning in order, but the swingman is still technically available off the bench Sunday night. Look for Anunoby to potentially make his postseason debut later in this series.