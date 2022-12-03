Anunoby notched 21 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's game against the Nets.

Anunoby had an efficient shooting night and has now finished with 20 or more points in three of his last four contests. He also continues to show off his quick hands on the defensive end, recording a steal in six straight matchups. Anunoby is averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.3 steals over 22 games this season.